Pedal, pump and play on local tracks

Sunshine Coast Council says its purpose-built pump tracks at Buderim and Caloundra are becoming major community hubs, drawing riders of all skill levels to enjoy the outdoors while building essential cycling skills.

These facilities feature continuous loops of "rollers" (smooth mounds) and banked turns designed for BMX bikes, mountain bikes, scooters, and skateboards. Unlike traditional tracks, riders generate speed by "pumping”, shifting their body weight through rises and dips rather than pedalling, which helps develop balance, coordination, and control.

The Council offers two distinct experiences for residents:

Forestwood Drive Park (Buderim) :

A neighbourhood-style track with gentle gradients, ideal for beginners to build confidence. Sugar Bag Road (Caloundra): A more advanced track providing greater flow and variety. This site is a full-day destination, featuring a fenced playground, picnic shelters, an onsite cafe, and access to extensive mountain bike trails.

Council encourages residents to get active, noting:

"These local tracks are open, accessible and ready when you are".

To ensure a safe experience, riders are reminded to "ride smart" by wearing approved helmets and enclosed footwear, following the one-way track direction, and riding within their ability. As these are unsupervised facilities, the Council urges all users to look out for one another and keep the tracks clear when not in use.

