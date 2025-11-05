Popular Lilyponds Park unveils significant upgrades

Mapleton’s popular Lilyponds Park has officially unveiled two significant upgrades, representing a combined $480,000 investment from the Sunshine Coast Council. The projects, which include a new multi-use half court and a refreshed public amenity block, are designed to make the hinterland park a more active, accessible, and welcoming space for the local community and visitors alike.

The park's transformation was directly shaped by strong community input, addressing long-standing requests from Mapleton residents. The council reported that 87 per cent of residents supported the court project.

"We heard the call for better accessibility and more recreational options, and we’ve delivered,” said Sunshine Coast Division 10 Councillor David Law. He noted that the upgrades are a "big win for Mapleton and a great example of how we’re working together to create vibrant, inclusive spaces for everyone".



The new multi-use half court, located near the existing skate park and playground, is already proving popular with young people and families. It is marked for basketball, netball, and pickleball, adding a key feature to the park’s 'active youth zone'. Sandstone seating and landscaping also provide a welcoming area for spectators and social gatherings.

Accessibility was a core focus of the amenity block refresh. The upgraded building now features a fully compliant unisex accessible (PWD) cubicle, an ambulant unisex cubicle, and a standard unisex cubicle. Furthermore, a new accessible pathway links the car park directly to the facility, enhancing inclusion for all park users.

The project was delivered with minimal disruption to park users, with the skate park and playground remaining open throughout the construction period. The council has thanked the Mapleton community for their patience and support during the work.