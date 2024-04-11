First meeting for new council

In her inaugural address at the post-election Sunshine Coast Council meeting, newly elected Mayor Rosanna Natoli outlined her commitment to turning the Sunshine Coast into "a better place for us all." During the session held on April 11, Mayor Natoli emphasised her dedication to community priorities, promising to tackle regional growth challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

With over three decades of local involvement, Mayor Natoli brings a deep connection to the community she now leads. She pledged to work collaboratively with fellow councillors and government officials to enhance local infrastructure, asserting her approach to leadership as open, accessible, and community-focused.

The meeting also marked the appointment of Councillor Maria Suarez as Deputy Mayor, who expressed her eagerness to support Mayor Natoli in propelling the council's success, which she believes will directly benefit the community at large. Both leaders have committed to closely working together for the region’s advancement.

In another key item on the meeting's agenda, Mayor Natoli and Deputy Mayor Suarez were appointed as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, respectively, of the Sunshine Coast Local Disaster Management Group.

The council has announced that all future meetings, including the first ordinary meeting of the new council on April 24, will be open to public attendance and livestreamed on the Council’s website. Residents who missed the post-election meeting can watch the recording online to hear more about the council's future plans and initiatives directly from the mayor and councilors.