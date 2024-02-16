Queensland Communities Decide 2024

More than 1400 candidates have put their hands up to champion their communities, nominating to stand for mayor or councillor at the March 16 council elections.



Local Government Association of Queensland chief executive officer Alison Smith said council was the level of government closest to the community and local representatives were critical to community liveability.

Rolls closed on Tuesday with 231 mayoral candidates nominating for 77 positions, and another 1191 candidates contesting 501 vacancies for councillor.

“There are no greater community champions than local councils,” Ms Smith said.

“Councils play a critical role in their communities – from providing services to advocating to the other levels of government for fairer funding and better services.”

With the closure of nominations, 13 current Mayors will be returned to office unopposed, and 45 councillors.

A further two new Mayors are to be elected unopposed, both of whom were councillors in the 2020 - 2024 term - Diamantina Shire Council’s Francis Murray and Isaac Regional Council’s Kelly Vea Vea.

A total of 18 Mayors will step down or retire at the 2024 local government elections, choosing not to re-contest their position.

Key facts and figures ahead of this election include:

Mayors returning unopposed:

Samanthan O'Toole, Balonne Shire Council

Nev Ferrier, Banana Shire Council

Rick Britton, Boulia Shire Council

Ernie Camp, Burke Shire Council

Barry Hughes, Etheridge Shire Council

Matt Burnett, Gladstone Regional Council

Lawrence Springborg, Goondiwindi Regional Council

Raymon Jayo, Hinchinbrook Shire Council

Anthony (Tony) Rayner, Longreach Regional Council

Angela Toppin, Mareeba Shire Council

Peter Flannery, Moreton Bay City Council

Shaun (Zoro) Radnedge, Murweh Shire Council

John Wharton, Richmond Shire Council

New Mayors elected unopposed:

Francis Murray, Diamantina Shire Council

Kelly Vea Vea, Isaac Regional Council

(Both are currently councillors)

Mayors not seeking re-election as Mayor:

Sean Dillon, Barcaldine Regional Council

Peter Scott, Cook Shire Council

Michael Kerr, Douglas Shire Council

Anne Baker, Isaac Regional Council

Darren Power, Logan City Council

Aileen Addo, Mapoon Aboriginal Shire Council

Philip Curr, McKinlay Shire Council

Clare Stewart, Noosa Shire Council

Mislam Sam, Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council

Richard Tarpencha, Pormpuraaw Aboriginal Shire Council

Stuart Mackenzie, Quilpie Shire Council

Karen Williams, Redland City Council

Graeme Lehmann, Somerset Regional Council

Brett Otto, South Burnett Shire Council

Mark Jamieson, Sunshine Coast Regional Council

Paul McVeigh, Western Downs Regional Council

Julie Hall, Whitsunday Regional Council

Joshua Weazel, Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council