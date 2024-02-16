Queensland Communities Decide 2024
More than 1400 candidates have put their hands up to champion their communities, nominating to stand for mayor or councillor at the March 16 council elections.
Local Government Association of Queensland chief executive officer Alison Smith said council was the level of government closest to the community and local representatives were critical to community liveability.
Rolls closed on Tuesday with 231 mayoral candidates nominating for 77 positions, and another 1191 candidates contesting 501 vacancies for councillor.
“There are no greater community champions than local councils,” Ms Smith said.
“Councils play a critical role in their communities – from providing services to advocating to the other levels of government for fairer funding and better services.”
With the closure of nominations, 13 current Mayors will be returned to office unopposed, and 45 councillors.
A further two new Mayors are to be elected unopposed, both of whom were councillors in the 2020 - 2024 term - Diamantina Shire Council’s Francis Murray and Isaac Regional Council’s Kelly Vea Vea.
A total of 18 Mayors will step down or retire at the 2024 local government elections, choosing not to re-contest their position.
Key facts and figures ahead of this election include:
Mayors returning unopposed:
Samanthan O'Toole, Balonne Shire Council
Nev Ferrier, Banana Shire Council
Rick Britton, Boulia Shire Council
Ernie Camp, Burke Shire Council
Barry Hughes, Etheridge Shire Council
Matt Burnett, Gladstone Regional Council
Lawrence Springborg, Goondiwindi Regional Council
Raymon Jayo, Hinchinbrook Shire Council
Anthony (Tony) Rayner, Longreach Regional Council
Angela Toppin, Mareeba Shire Council
Peter Flannery, Moreton Bay City Council
Shaun (Zoro) Radnedge, Murweh Shire Council
John Wharton, Richmond Shire Council
New Mayors elected unopposed:
Francis Murray, Diamantina Shire Council
Kelly Vea Vea, Isaac Regional Council
(Both are currently councillors)
Mayors not seeking re-election as Mayor:
Sean Dillon, Barcaldine Regional Council
Peter Scott, Cook Shire Council
Michael Kerr, Douglas Shire Council
Anne Baker, Isaac Regional Council
Darren Power, Logan City Council
Aileen Addo, Mapoon Aboriginal Shire Council
Philip Curr, McKinlay Shire Council
Clare Stewart, Noosa Shire Council
Mislam Sam, Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council
Richard Tarpencha, Pormpuraaw Aboriginal Shire Council
Stuart Mackenzie, Quilpie Shire Council
Karen Williams, Redland City Council
Graeme Lehmann, Somerset Regional Council
Brett Otto, South Burnett Shire Council
Mark Jamieson, Sunshine Coast Regional Council
Paul McVeigh, Western Downs Regional Council
Julie Hall, Whitsunday Regional Council
Joshua Weazel, Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council