Queensland expands FairPlay Vouchers to boost youth sports participation

The Queensland Government is enhancing access to organised sports for Queensland children by expanding the FairPlay vouchers program. Starting July 1, 2024, the value of each voucher will increase from $150 to $200, and the program will be available to all Queensland children aged 5 to 17. The number of vouchers will also rise significantly, from up to 50,000 to up to 200,000, with a budget allocation of $40 million for 2024-25.

Previously means-tested, the expanded program will now be open to all children within the specified age range. This move is part of the government's efforts to alleviate cost-of-living pressures for families, complementing other measures such as $1000 electricity rebates and 50-cent public transport fares.

Additionally, 50,000 vouchers will remain reserved for children and young people who meet the current eligibility criteria, ensuring continued support for families holding a valid Health Care Card or Pensioner Concession Card.

The FairPlay vouchers can be redeemed for both summer and winter sports and activities until June 2025. Since its inception in 2019, the program has facilitated over 210,000 vouchers, with more than $30 million redeemed by activity providers.

This initiative is a key component of the State Government’s 10-year Activate! Queensland Strategy, aimed at promoting increased physical activity among Queenslanders.

For more information on FairPlay visit: https://www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/fairplay