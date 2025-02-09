Queensland Government completes 100 day plan

Premier David Crisafulli and Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie "ticking off" the 100 day plan.

The Crisafulli Government today announced that it has fulfilled all 43 commitments in its 100-Day Plan, implementing major reforms to address Queensland’s youth crime, health, housing, and cost-of-living challenges.

Key achievements include passing the Making Queensland Safer Laws, which enforce tougher penalties for youth offenders, boosting police resources, and launching the Open Hospitals portal to provide real-time hospital data.

To tackle housing affordability, the government has abolished stamp duty for first-home buyers and established a Housing Ministerial Taskforce to unlock land for community housing. In response to rising costs, it has also scrapped Labor’s $37 billion Pioneer-Burdekin plan to reduce electricity prices.

Other milestones include revealing the true cost of Cross River Rail, locking in permanent 50-cent fares, and re-establishing the Bruce Highway Advisory Council. The Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority is also reviewing the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Premier David Crisafulli said the government was delivering the “Fresh Start” Queenslanders voted for.

“We have hit the ground running, tackling the issues Queenslanders care about—crime, health, housing, and affordability,” he said.

Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie added, “In just 100 days, we have taken more action than Labor did in a decade.”

The government says this is just the beginning, promising further reforms in the months ahead.

For more details, visit the Queensland Government website.