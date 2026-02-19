Skate park reopens following major upgrade

Sunshine Coast Council has officially completed a major redevelopment of the Maleny Skate Park, delivering a modernised hub for skaters, scooter riders, and BMX enthusiasts. The revamped facility, located at the Maleny Showgrounds, is now open to the public and designed to accommodate riders of all skill levels.

The project features a suite of new infrastructure, including flat banks, hips, transition ramps, ledges, and rails. To maintain the park’s heritage while improving its flow, the council integrated the previously existing half-pipe into the new concrete design. Beyond the riding surfaces, the upgrade adds fresh landscaping and seating areas, transforming the space into a family-friendly destination for both participants and spectators.

Upgraded Maleny Skate Park

The transformation was the result of a multi-year advocacy effort and extensive community consultation. Council worked closely with local riders to ensure the design reflected the specific needs and "spirit" of the Maleny region. Funding for the project was provided by the Queensland Government in partnership with the Sunshine Coast Council.

Division 5 Councillor Winston Johnston emphasised that the facility serves a purpose beyond sports. “This is more than just a skate park – it’s a place of connection, creativity and movement,” Johnston said.

For the local community, the upgrade represents a significant investment in social infrastructure. Minister for Tourism Andrew Powell noted that the park provides a "safe, inclusive space" for youth to build confidence and stay active. By modernising the facility, the council aims to encourage active lifestyles while providing a central gathering point that fosters social ties among Maleny’s younger residents and their families.