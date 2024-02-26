Squads named for Suncorp Spirit Cup

The Queensland Firebirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning have named their teams ahead of Saturday's sold-out Suncorp Spirit Cup in Townsville.



Head Coaches Bec Bulley (Firebirds) and Belinda Reynolds (Lightning) have selected strong line-ups to contest the Spirit Cup, both opting to utilise their extended training partner squad.



Firebirds mid-courter Kim Ravaillion and Lightning defender Tara Hinchliffe will travel with their sides but will not play as they continue rehabilitation programs.



Saturday's match begins with centre pass from 5pm AEST and will be livestreamed. Be sure to keep an eye on Firebirds and Lightning social media channels for livestream information.



Suncorp Spirit Cup teams



Queensland Firebirds: Donnell Wallam, Ali Miller, Emily Moore, Tippah Dwan, Lara Dunkley, Macy Gardner, Hulita Veve, Sasha-May Flegler, Ruby Bakewell-Doran, Remi Kamo, Isabelle Shearer.



Sunshine Coast Lightning: Steph Wood, Cara Koenen, Mahalia Cassidy, Ava Black, Ashleigh Ervin, Reilley Batcheldor, Liz Watson, Courtney Bruce, Leesa Mi Mi, Maddie Hinchliffe and Jada Delaney.