Stadium to remain open amid construction delay

The Sunshine Coast Stadium will continue to operate for another 12 months due to a delay in awarding the construction delivery contract, the Sunshine Coast Council announced today. Early works for the stadium upgrade are now expected to commence in mid to late 2025.

Despite the setback, the Council emphasised its commitment to delivering a world-class facility for the community in collaboration with the Games Venue and Legacy Delivery Authority. The delay follows the Queensland Government's caretaker period, but Council is optimistic that the contract will be awarded swiftly once the period ends, ensuring the stadium is ready in time for the 2028 winter sports season.

“While the delay is disappointing, it allows the stadium to continue its role as the premier venue for sport, leisure, and entertainment on the Sunshine Coast,” a Council spokesperson said. “Importantly, it will host another season of rugby league before construction starts next year.”

The Sunshine Coast community has expressed strong support for the stadium upgrade and a new indoor sports centre, with positive feedback following the funding announcement and designs unveiled in May. While progress on the stadium is temporarily delayed, the procurement process for the indoor sports centre remains on track, with a contract expected to be awarded in 2025.

Council reassured residents that both projects are moving forward, with designs set to advance as soon as possible.