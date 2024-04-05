Stage one of aquatic centre upgrade now complete

The Sunshine Coast has taken a significant leap forward in enhancing its aquatic facilities with the completion of Stage One of the Kawana Aquatic Centre's major upgrade. This new development introduces a purpose-built, 20-metre, five-lane indoor heated pool, marking a new chapter for swimming enthusiasts and learners in the region. The upgrade, part of a $14 million multi-year investment by the Sunshine Coast Council into the Kawana Aquatic Centre, aims to make learning to swim more accessible and enjoyable for the community.

The comprehensive upgrade of the aquatic centre not only includes the new pool but also new structures, as well as updated plant and equipment, setting a high standard for aquatic facilities on the Sunshine Coast. The next phase of the project, Stage Two, is set to bring further enhancements, including a new building, improved amenities, a kiosk, and additional car parking spaces. This phase is anticipated to start in mid-2024, bolstered by a $938,000 contribution from the Australian Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.

Federal Member for Fisher, Andrew Wallace, expressed his enthusiasm for the project's progress, noting the importance of such state-of-the-art facilities for the community. “With stage one now complete residents will be making the most of the state-of-the-art facilities at the Kawana Aquatic Centre,” Wallace stated. He highlighted the significance of the federal funding provided through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, initiated by the previous Federal Coalition Government, emphasising its role in nurturing future Australian Olympians and Paralympians, especially with the Paris Olympics on the horizon.

Echoing this sentiment, Division 3 Councillor Tim Burns from the Sunshine Coast Council shared his pride in the new learn-to-swim pool. According to Councillor Burns, this pool is specifically designed for teaching water safety programs and stands out as one of the best in the region. “The new learn-to-swim pool is purpose-built for teaching water safety programs and is one of the best in the region,” said Councillor Burns, underscoring the facility's role in promoting water safety and swimming skills among the Sunshine Coast community.

The Kawana Aquatic Centre's upgrade is a testament to the Sunshine Coast Council's commitment to providing top-notch recreational and educational facilities for its residents. As the project advances, the community eagerly anticipates the completion of Stage Two, ready to dive into the benefits of these enhanced aquatic services.

The Kawana Aquatic Centre is one of nine Council-owned aquatic centres across our region. The other aquatic centres are located at Beerwah, Caloundra, Buderim, Cotton Tree, Coolum, Palmwoods, Nambour, and Eumundi.

All facilities are operated by Council contract partners who provide the day-to-day site operation, programming and access for the community.

For more information about Sunshine Coast Council Aquatic Centres and pools, please visit Aquatic centres and pools (sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au)