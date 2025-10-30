Sunshine Coast hospital receives national surrogacy and donor award

Sunshine Coast University Hospital (SCUH) has been named Hospital of the Year at the Australian Surrogacy and Donor Awards, receiving national recognition for its excellence in surrogacy care and support for families.

The award acknowledges hospitals that have significantly impacted the surrogacy community by demonstrating excellence in patient care, clinical expertise, and compassionate support for intended parents, surrogates, and donors.

Dr Peter Gillies, Sunshine Coast Health Chief Executive, stated that the recognition reflects the dedication and collaboration of the hospital’s multidisciplinary team.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition, which highlights the commitment of our midwives, medical staff, clinicians, and support teams who work together to provide safe, inclusive, and compassionate care for every family,” Dr Gillies said. He noted that the team is “honoured to help families bring new life into the world with dignity, understanding, and respect” as surrogacy is a deeply personal journey.

SCUH has established itself as a leader in reproductive care by offering coordinated clinical pathways, counselling support, and a patient-centred approach that prioritises emotional wellbeing alongside maternity care. The hospital's work in developing strong partnerships with surrogacy networks, fertility specialists, and community organisations to ensure accessible and ethical care was also acknowledged by the award.

For the local community, this national recognition highlights the availability of a leading facility on the Sunshine Coast for complex reproductive journeys.

Midwifery Group Practice Clinical Midwife Katy Russell remarked that supporting a surrogacy journey is among the most rewarding experiences in midwifery.

“Our focus is always on creating a supportive environment where everyone feels respected and informed and we’re incredibly proud to be recognised for supporting these families,” Ms Russell said. She added that the award belongs to every clinician and patient and reflects the hospital’s values, which celebrate family in all its forms.