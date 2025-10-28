Sunshine Coast HR consultancy marks 20 years

A Sunshine Coast human resources consultancy, HRM, is celebrating two decades in business, a milestone that coincides with a period of significant growth and change for the region's employment landscape. Founded by recruitment specialist Sally Desch, the firm's 20th anniversary reflects both its longevity and the evolution of local workplaces.

The Sunshine Coast is projected to add over 100,000 new jobs by 2041, mirroring the region’s transformation into one of Australia's fastest-growing economic hubs. This growth, fuelled by population increases, investment across industries, and the upcoming 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is driving "incredible demand for talent," according to Sally Desch.

"Workplaces are evolving faster than ever before," Desch noted, citing flexibility, technology, and shifting employee expectations as key factors reshaping how businesses attract and retain staff. These changes, including the rise of flexible work and AI-driven hiring tools, create opportunities for businesses willing to adapt.

HRM itself has adapted over the past two decades, transforming from a traditional recruitment agency into a full-service HR consultancy. It now offers outsourced HR solutions, leadership development, and strategic workforce planning.

Reflecting on the industry's shift, Desch recalls starting in 2005 when job advertisements were placed in newspapers and resumes arrived by post, a stark contrast to today’s ability to connect with talent nationwide within minutes. Despite the technological changes, Desch says HRM's focus has remained on its commitment to people and building relationships, not transactions.

While sectors like hospitality, administration, and accounting remain in high demand, Desch believes that collaboration and community support are crucial for addressing skills shortages. She emphasised the importance of "local businesses supporting local talent," stating, "that’s where the Coast really shines".

The consultancy's mission remains "to help people and organisations thrive" in what Desch describes as an "exciting time to be in business" in the region.