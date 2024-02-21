Sunshine & Sons Vodka named World’s Best

Sunshine & Sons Original Vodka, an Australian spirit, has been named the World's Best Vodka at the prestigious World Vodka Awards, after previously clinching gold as Australia's best in the Botanical Vodka category. This award marks a significant achievement for the Sunshine Coast-based distillery, which outshone competitors from over 20 countries around the globe. The accolade comes at a pivotal time as Sunshine & Sons prepares to expand its market reach, with plans to attend trade and industry events in Dusseldorf, London, and Manchester, alongside participating in drinks industry networking with Austrade.

The company's founder, Matt Hobson, expressed how industry recognition serves as a vital boost, highlighting the passion and effort the team invests in crafting quality spirits. Hobson's vision for Sunshine & Sons is deeply rooted in embodying the essence of Australia's Sunshine Coast, promoting a lifestyle centred around sunshine, quality time with loved ones, and relaxation. With this international award, the distillery aims to introduce European and British markets to their unique vodka, which is distinguished by its grape base— a rarity among vodkas, accounting for less than five percent globally. This choice of base contributes to the vodka's soft, velvety texture, setting it apart from traditional grain, sugar cane, and potato vodkas.

Moreover, Sunshine & Sons utilises a distinctive filtration process involving ancient volcanic rock native to Queensland, enhancing the vodka with a unique minerality described as 'floral pepperiness.' Veronika Karlova, Chair of Judges for the World Vodka Awards, praised the overall quality and taste of this year's winners, noting a growing trend towards vodkas that boast character and flavour.