Meet the Sunshine Coast’s new home birth team



The Sunshine Coast is set to pioneer a new publicly funded homebirth service in the second half of 2024, as announced by the Queensland Government. This innovative service is a result of collaborative efforts from a project team including obstetricians, midwives, medical staff, Queensland Ambulance Service, and maternity patients, aiming to provide a safe birthing option for women, babies, and families in the region.

Eligible women living within a safe distance from the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, who meet specific clinical criteria, will have the opportunity to choose this birthing option. Preparations for the service have involved extensive simulations by the multidisciplinary team to ensure health staff can effectively support safe home births.

Expressions of interest for the homebirth service are now open, with women encouraged to discuss this option with their GP or contact SC-MGP@health.qld.gov.au for more details. Further information can also be found on the Sunshine Coast Health website.

Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman highlighted the importance of offering women more choices in maternity care, praising the dedication of healthcare workers and the benefits of the simulation exercises in preparing for the service.



Sunshine Coast Health Chief Executive, Dr. Peter Gillies, noted the interest from the community and the ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and inclusive service.

This groundbreaking home birth service underscores the Queensland government's commitment to enhancing healthcare options and supports for families, marking a significant step forward in maternity care in the region.