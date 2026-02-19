Transformation to link CBD and waterfront

A major transformation of First Avenue is set to begin, creating a "critical connection" between the new Maroochydore CBD and the city's waterfront. Sunshine Coast Council has appointed Queensland-based construction firm GRC Civil to deliver the project, which will provide a greener, more accessible link from Aerodrome Road to The Esplanade.

The $27.8 million project is jointly funded, with the Australian Government contributing $11.9 million through the Growing Regions Program and Sunshine Coast Council providing the remaining $15.9 million. Construction commenced in early February 2026, with a projected completion date in 2027.

Community and Economic Impact The upgrades prioritise pedestrian safety and environmental cooling. Key features include 70 new trees, 2,000 plants, and a variety of pedestrian crossing improvements, such as a new scramble crossing at the intersection of First Avenue, Duporth Avenue, and The Esplanade.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Rosanna Natoli highlighted the project’s role in completing the city’s urban layout.

"This is the missing piece in the puzzle, and I'm pleased to see works start on what will seamlessly connect our popular centres together," Mayor Natoli said.

For the local community, the transformation means wider, shaded shared pathways, up to seven metres wide on the western side of First Avenue, suitable for families, seniors, and those using mobility devices. Local businesses are expected to benefit from increased foot traffic, as greener streets encourage visitors to stay longer. Additionally, the project will support the local economy by employing approximately 70 residents and contractors.

Infrastructure and Future Readiness Beyond surface improvements, the project includes essential upgrades to underground services, including power, water, and telecommunications. Queensland Senator Corinne Mulholland noted that these enhancements also prepare the region for international exposure ahead of the Olympics, with nearby Alexandra Headland scheduled to host several major events.