Walker’s Tuna takes on the world

The Sunshine Coast is making waves on the international stage, and it’s all thanks to the incredible work of Walker’s Tuna. This homegrown success story, founded by Heidi and Pavo Walker, is proving that local businesses can lead the charge in sustainability, quality, and global trade.

Walker’s Tuna isn't just another brand on the shelf; it is Australia’s only wild-caught tuna brand with MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) certification available in major supermarkets. They were pioneers in the Southern Hemisphere, becoming the first to achieve this prestigious certification for both tuna and swordfish back in 2015.

The "blue fish tick" label isn't just for show—it’s a guarantee that your seafood is:

Traceable and responsibly caught.

Supporting healthy marine ecosystems.

A truly Australian product caught in our own waters.

The "blue fish tick" label isn't just for show.

The business is currently reaching a massive milestone as it makes its international debut. This week, Walker’s Tuna is being showcased in Los Angeles as part of the G’Day USA trade event. This marks the first time their sustainable albacore tuna will be offered for sale in the United States, making them the first Australian tuna company to establish a retail brand in the American market.

How You Can Support This Local Legend

Walker’s Tuna has been shortlisted for Australia’s Most Sustainable Seafood Brand at the 2026 Sustainable Seafood Awards. This is a well-deserved nod to a family business that prioritises the environment as much as the quality of their catch.

We need your help to get them over the line!

Vote Now: Public voting is free and only takes a moment. Plus, by voting, you could win a $500 supermarket gift card .

Public voting is free and only takes a moment. Plus, by voting, you could win a . Deadline: Voting closes this Friday, 27 February at midnight .

Voting closes this . Link to Vote: https://tinyurl.com/walkerstuna

Let’s get behind this Sunshine Coast powerhouse and show the world what our region can do!