Work commences on Sunshine Coast’s Mooloolah River Interchange Upgrade

The Queensland Government has announced that construction has officially begun on the Mooloolah River Interchange Upgrade, a significant infrastructure project aimed at alleviating long-standing congestion and enhancing safety on the Sunshine Motorway, particularly near Sippy Downs. This upgrade is also set to improve the public transport system by providing crucial connectivity for Stage 3 of The Wave.

The project will encompass several key components designed to transform the Sunshine Coast’s road network. These include the construction of a new road overpass connecting Nicklin Way to Brisbane Road at Mooloolaba, a new local road connection between Karawatha Drive and Brisbane Road, and the duplication of the Sunshine Motorway. Additionally, a link road will be established from the Sunshine Motorway to Kawana Way.

Early works are currently underway, focusing on essential preparatory tasks such as site clearing, service relocations, and comprehensive geotechnical investigations. The entire Mooloolah River Interchange Upgrade is projected to be completed in time for the 2032 Games, a timeframe that underscores the project's importance for the region's future development and capacity to host major events.

The upgrade is expected to significantly boost capacity on the Sunshine Motorway, which has long been identified as a critical transport link for the region. Local representatives have emphasised the project's role in addressing the largest transport bottleneck on the Coast, promising more efficient travel for residents and visitors alike.

This investment in the Sunshine Coast’s infrastructure is seen as a vital step towards accommodating a growing population and ensuring the region is well-prepared for future demands, including those associated with international events. The focus remains on delivering a connected Sunshine Coast region through improved road and public transport infrastructure.