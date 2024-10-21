Curated Plate named finalist for national award

The Curated Plate, a unique culinary festival showcasing the best of Sunshine Coast’s regional produce and culinary talent, has been named a finalist in the 2024 Australian Event Awards. The event, supported by Sunshine Coast Council, is in the running for the prestigious title of Best Small Regional Event. The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony in Sydney on October 23.

Held each winter, The Curated Plate blends local ingredients with top chefs and stunning natural backdrops. The festival highlights more than 400 local businesses and producers while promoting sustainable practices for restaurants and venues. This year’s nomination is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved, from chefs and producers to sponsors and industry partners.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Rosanna Natoli praised the collaboration and effort that went into making the festival a success. “Coordinating such a diverse group of talented individuals to create an event of this scale is no easy task,” she said, thanking Council’s Tourism and Major Events team for their dedication.

Mayor Natoli emphasized the festival’s importance in establishing the Sunshine Coast as a leading food and agri-tourism destination. The event’s partnerships with the Food and Agribusiness Network, Visit Sunshine Coast, and Tourism and Events Queensland have been instrumental in promoting the region both nationally and internationally.

The Curated Plate’s program offers a variety of immersive experiences, from dining on farms or seaside venues to enjoying meals under the stars or in award-winning restaurants. The festival provides local venues and producers the opportunity to showcase their products while hosting high-quality events in unique settings.

Returning in 2025, The Curated Plate Food and Drink Festival will run from July 25 to August 3, continuing to celebrate the Sunshine Coast’s rich food culture and stunning landscapes.