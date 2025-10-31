Fatal e-bike crash Mountain Creek

Sunshine Coast Police have spoken today about an e-bike accident yesterday. A primary school-aged boy has died after a crash involving two e-bikes, around 3:36 PM on the bike path near the Kawana Way and Sunshine Motorway interchange at Mountain Creek.

Investigations indicate that around 3.36pm, a 15 year old male rider and an 8 year old boy rider crashed on the bike path near the Kawana Way and Sunshine Motorway interchange at Mountain Creek.

The younger primary school aged boy was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition but has since succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased.

The older boy refused medical treatment and is assisting police with their inquiries.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has relevant footage to come forward.

Separately and unrelated specifically to this tragedy, Queensland Police have remarked upon their education and enforcement efforts in relation to electric powered bikes. They are wanting parents and the community to understand the difference between an e-bike and a motorcycle.

