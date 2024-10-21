FestEVIL is back to haunt the Sunshine Coast

Aussie World’s iconic Halloween FestEVIL is back for two seriously spooky days of wicked fun, trick or treating, dress ups and terrifying entertainment.



Halloween FestEVIL is a must-do event for anyone who enjoys this eerie holiday that continues to grow in popularity each year on the Sunshine Coast, and nationwide.



Aussie World manager Carlos Furtado said this year’s event would spread across two days, on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 October starting from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.



“Get ready for a scary good time this weekend!



“There’s no better place to celebrate Halloween than at Aussie World, where guests can mix trick or treating with fun-filled entertainment and a whole lot of jump scares,” said Carlos.



“FestEVIL has become the Sunshine Coast’s biggest Halloween celebration of the year and we’re excited to have it back again this year over two days, making it bigger and better than ever before.”



The two nights will include unlimited rides that range from the family-friendly easy-going experiences to the terrifying thrill rides that will test how brave you really are.



There will be spooky pop-up mazes and free entertainment roving around the park all surrounded by Halloween themed decorations.



There will be a Trick or Treat adventure for a small additional cost that will lead you around Aussie World to collect a range of sweat treats from the “Treat Huts” scattered around.



Make sure you dress in your scariest costume for a chance to win the Best Dressed prize – just make sure you keep the costumes clean with no offensive outfits allowed into the park.



For more details visit www.aussieworld.com.au

EVENT: Halloween FestEVIL

DATE: 5.30pm – 9.30pm Friday 25 and Saturday 26 October

LOCATION: Aussie World, Frizzo Drive, Palmview

COST: From $49.50 per person