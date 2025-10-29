Horizon Festival secures international arts leader for 2026 milestone

The Sunshine Coast’s premier arts event, Horizon Festival, is preparing for a significant evolution with the appointment of internationally recognised arts leader, Bec Martin, as Festival Lead for 2026. The move is considered a major development for the festival, which will mark its 10th anniversary during the 2026 edition.

Martin's appointment signals a renewed focus on transforming the festival into an inclusive, community-driven platform, a strategy she employed successfully during her tenure at London's VAULT Festival. At VAULT, she notably increased representation for Global Majority, people with disabilities, economically marginalised groups, and LGBTQI+ artists. Her work also includes positioning the New Diorama Theatre as a cultural hub for emerging and mid-career talent.

Horizon Festival 2026 is scheduled to run from 1–10 May, offering contemporary art experiences that aim to reflect the region’s diversity and connect local narratives with global discourse. Mayor Rosanna Natoli highlighted the importance of Horizon in the region's cultural story and expressed confidence in Martin's ability to maintain the festival’s momentum. The festival is a key component of the Sunshine Coast Creative Arts Plan 2023–2038 and has been identified for a leading role in the region's cultural offerings during the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Returning to Australia after professional experience abroad, Ms Martin expressed excitement about collaborating with local artists and audiences to shape a program that is “bold, inclusive and deeply connected to place”. She plans to build upon the festival’s reputation for showcasing local stories on national and international platforms.

Looking ahead to 2026, the festival program is set to include a continued focus on First Nations leadership, cultural tourism, and audience engagement. Plans also include community activations and site-specific works staged within the Coast's natural environments. The festival’s last program in 2025 welcomed over 20,000 attendances across 50 events, contributing an estimated $1.4 million economic impact and showcasing 557 artists, with 76% local representation. The full program for the 2026 festival is due to be unveiled in February.

