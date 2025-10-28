Major events deliver $106M boost to Sunshine Coast economy

Major events hosted on the Sunshine Coast during the 2024–25 financial year are estimated to have delivered a $106 million direct economic impact and supported over 1,100 full-time equivalent jobs across the tourism and events sectors. This significant return was announced in the latest snapshot presented by the Sunshine Coast Events Board.

The results reflect the success of the Sunshine Coast Council’s Major Events Sponsorship Program, which supported a total of 57 major events, including six ‘signature events’ and 49 ‘economic drivers’. The diverse calendar featured everything from surf competitions and triathlons like the Mooloolaba Triathlon, to the Queensland Garden Show and music festivals such as the sold-out Big Pineapple Festival.

Community and Cultural Impact

Beyond the financial metrics, the events are credited with enriching the region's cultural identity and fostering community pride. Sunshine Coast Mayor Rosanna Natoli highlighted that these events "bring our community and visitors together to celebrate shared passions, our natural assets and unique experiences," and help to showcase the stunning region as a year-round destination.

Key Achievements and Future Focus

The 2024–25 period saw several notable achievements:

Hosting the World Medical Football Championships, which attracted over 1,000 delegates and athletes from 18 nations.

Securing multi-year contracts for high-impact events like IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast and the Queensland Garden Show.

Breaking records with the Sunshine Coast Marathon.

Securing the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in 2028, the first international para event ahead of the 2032 Paralympic Games.

(L-R T-B) AFL Pacific Cup, Wearable Art, Big Pineapple Music Festival, Trans Tasman Basketball

Sunshine Coast Events Board Chair John Williams noted that the outcomes "demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach in securing long term partnerships" and reflect a growing interest in hosting events in the lead up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Council's refreshed Major Events Strategy will continue to guide investment, focusing on balancing the events calendar, supporting emerging events such as The Rangebow Festival and The Australian Wearable Art Festival, and preparing the region as a Co-Host for the 2032 Games. Local businesses are reminded to capitalise on the extra visitors these events attract to the region.

View the Sunshine Coast Events Board Annual Report 2024-25

What’s coming: our sponsored major event calendar

Nov 1: Big Pineapple Festival - last tickets remaining

Nov 28: Sculptures on the Edge - tickets on sale

2026 event planning in progress*

Jan 16-18: Suncoast Spinners Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

Jan 17-21: Australian Junior Beach Volleyball Tour + Queensland Open

Jan 23-26: Kite Karnival ft. Australian Freestyle Nationals

Jan 30-Feb 1: Queensland Oztag Championships

Mar 14-15: Mooloolaba Triathlon - entries now open

Apr 5-10: Gymnastics Queensland State Championships

Apr 18-23: Dragon Boat National Championships (AusChamps)

May 1-10: Horizon Festival

June 20-28: Winterfest and Football Queensland Junior Cup

Jul 4-11: Australian Deaf Games - Registration open for participants and volunteers

Jul 11: Australian Wearable Art Festival - Entries now open for artis, designers, crafters and creatives

Jul 10-12: Queensland Garden Show

Jul 24-Aug 2: The Curated Plate - EOIs open for Industry Partners

Aug 2: Sunshine Coast Marathon - entries now open

Sept 13: IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast

Oct 5-10: Asia-Pacific Sixes Lacrosse Championships

For more event information, visit Events.SunshineCoast.

*All event dates subject to change.