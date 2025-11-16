Major Upgrade underway for Sugar Rd and Mooloolaba Rd

Work has begun on the long-awaited upgrade to the Sugar Road and Mooloolaba Road intersection on the Sunshine Coast, a project promised to ease severe congestion and improve safety. The intersection, located between Syd Lingard Drive and Tantula Road West, is a critical bottleneck used by approximately 20,000 motorists daily.

The Mooloolaba Road and Sugar Road intersection has long been recognised as a major traffic pinch-point with a "high crash rate". The improvements are designed to address congestion, boost safety, and enhance connections to key Sunshine Coast destinations. This infrastructure delivery reflects the needs of the growing community and is part of a broader commitment to provide better roads for the region, ensuring it is well-equipped for the demands of the 2032 Games and beyond.

The refined scope of the project includes several significant changes to improve traffic flow and safety for all road users.

Road Capacity: Road widening to provide more lanes westbound from Sugar Road.

Road widening to provide more lanes westbound from Sugar Road. Turning Lanes: Construction of modified right-turn lanes eastbound on the Mooloolaba Road overpass. It will also include two dedicated left-turn lanes from Sugar Road onto Mooloolaba Road.

Construction of modified right-turn lanes eastbound on the Mooloolaba Road overpass. It will also include two dedicated left-turn lanes from Sugar Road onto Mooloolaba Road. Motorway Access: Realigning the slip lane on the motorway southbound exit ramp intersection.

Realigning the slip lane on the motorway southbound exit ramp intersection. Active Transport: Provision of dedicated on-road bike lanes and off-road paths.

Provision of dedicated on-road bike lanes and off-road paths. Pedestrian Safety: Installation of signalised pedestrian crossings.

Installation of signalised pedestrian crossings. Lighting: Installation of improved lighting.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Brent Mickelberg, who is also the Member for Buderim, emphasised the importance of the project, stating that the improvements will make a "real difference" for local commuters once finished. The commencement of work marks a major milestone for the Sunshine Coast's infrastructure development.