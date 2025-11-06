New Police Beat to boost safety in Nambour CBD

Nambour residents and business owners can look forward to a significant increase in police visibility with a new Police Beat confirmed for the Central Business District, on track to be operational by the end of 2025. The permanent, high-visibility presence is a direct response to long-standing community calls for improved safety in the town centre.

The new facility, to be located on Lowe Street, was selected after consultations with the Nambour business community and local police representatives. This strategic location is intended to put a full-time police officer on the beat in the heart of the CBD.

The Lowe Street Police Beat will be staffed by a full-time police officer. The facility itself will include an interview room, meeting rooms, and a waiting and reception area to facilitate community engagement and local policing efforts.

The project is part of a broader government commitment that includes a total of $290.3 million for new and upgraded police facilities across the state. In addition to the physical police presence, the plan to make Nambour safer also incorporates a new, state-of-the-art CCTV network.

Member for Nicklin, Marty Hunt, stated that this delivery meets an important promise to the community, which has been advocating for a new police beat for over a decade. Police Minister Dan Purdie emphasised that the new beat will strengthen local safety and improve community engagement.

Local residents are also seeing an immediate increase in police numbers on the Sunshine Coast frontline, with over 19 new recruits joining the region since the state election.

This significant investment in local policing is aimed at providing police with the resources they need to make the Nambour community safer and help turn the tide on crime.