Queensland Police crack down on unsafe e-mobility device use

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) is intensifying its focus on unsafe behaviours involving e-mobility devices, which include e-bikes, personal mobility devices (PMDs) or e-scooters, and electric motorbikes. This crackdown comes as the popularity of these devices grows, leading to concerns over safe and compliant use.

The QPS has launched a statewide campaign, "Operation X-Ray Surety," which runs from November 3, 2025, until January 26, 2026, to address unsafe behaviours, particularly during the busy school holiday period. Police officers are currently engaging with communities across Queensland to educate users on compliance requirements, promote safe practices, and enforce road rules. Districts are implementing their own localised strategies, combining high-visibility patrols, targeted enforcement, and education activities.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Adam Guild of the Road Policing Group stated that officers are committed to ensuring the safety of all road and pathway users by addressing issues such as speeding, the failure to wear helmets, and the use of non-compliant devices.

Infringement data highlights key areas of concern. So far in 2025, more than 3,700 PMD-related traffic infringement notices have been issued. Of these, the majority—almost 2,300, or over 60 per cent—were for riding without a helmet. Other common offences included riding on a prohibited road, which accounted for more than 700 notices, and speeding, which resulted in over 170 notices.

Assistant Commissioner Guild also cautioned Queenslanders about the risks associated with illegal or non-compliant devices. These can include illegally modified e-bikes, PMDs, and electric motorbikes, which are often modified to operate at high speeds, posing a risk of serious harm to the user and the public.

With school holidays approaching, police expect an increase in children and young people using these devices. The QPS is urging all users, as well as parents and carers, to ensure devices are legal and compliant, that appropriate safety equipment such as helmets is worn, and that road rules are understood and followed.

For more information about appropriate e-mobility use and rules, visit: