Police

Stolen vehicles Sunshine Coast 23 February 2024

Charles Hodgson

Sunshine Coast Police are asking members of the public to assist in locating the stolen motor vehicles listed below.

We would also like to remind everyone to ensure their vehicles are left secured at all times and that valuables including handbags, bags, laptops, tablets, keys, tools and mail are removed from the vehicle.

Search for stolen vehicles by visiting the Queensland Police Service website.

These simple precautions will reduce the likelihood of your vehicle being stolen.

DateRegistrationColour/Make/Model/TypeLocation
21/02/2024No registrationRed1986 Honda Xr600 Rg Trail bikeAlexandra
Headland
19/02/2024034UJV (QLD)2005 Cochrane & Sons Atm Over 1.02T Pig trailerBuderim
21/02/2024398DI6 (QLD)Grey 2017 Nissan X-Trail Station wagonCoolum Beach
17/02/2024781YQA (QLD)Grey 2018 Toyota Hilux Dual cabMaroochydore
17/02/2024CF61WY (NSW)White Kia Rio SedanSunshine Beach
18/02/2024CG3021 (QLD)2006 Swiftco Jetski Trailer Boat trailerBurnside
21/02/2024YNL32A (ACT)Blue 2010 Nissan 08 T31 2.5L 1Spc St Station wagonGlass House
Mountains

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

