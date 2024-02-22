Stolen vehicles Sunshine Coast 23 February 2024

Sunshine Coast Police are asking members of the public to assist in locating the stolen motor vehicles listed below.

We would also like to remind everyone to ensure their vehicles are left secured at all times and that valuables including handbags, bags, laptops, tablets, keys, tools and mail are removed from the vehicle.

Search for stolen vehicles by visiting the Queensland Police Service website.

These simple precautions will reduce the likelihood of your vehicle being stolen.

Date Registration Colour/Make/Model/Type Location 21/02/2024 No registration Red1986 Honda Xr600 Rg Trail bike Alexandra

Headland 19/02/2024 034UJV (QLD) 2005 Cochrane & Sons Atm Over 1.02T Pig trailer Buderim 21/02/2024 398DI6 (QLD) Grey 2017 Nissan X-Trail Station wagon Coolum Beach 17/02/2024 781YQA (QLD) Grey 2018 Toyota Hilux Dual cab Maroochydore 17/02/2024 CF61WY (NSW) White Kia Rio Sedan Sunshine Beach 18/02/2024 CG3021 (QLD) 2006 Swiftco Jetski Trailer Boat trailer Burnside 21/02/2024 YNL32A (ACT) Blue 2010 Nissan 08 T31 2.5L 1Spc St Station wagon Glass House

Mountains

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.