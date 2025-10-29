Targeted Police operation disrupting anti-social youth behaviour

Sunshine Coast police have reported positive outcomes from the ongoing Operation Xray Sorcerer, which commenced in September with the aim of preventing and disrupting anti-social behaviour by young people in the region.

Since the operation began, police have 'wanded' 533 people of all ages, leading to the location of 17 weapons, including knives and knuckledusters, and 135 arrests on a total of 388 offences. High-visibility and covert patrols are focusing on public transport hubs, shopping centres, and areas where young people are known to gather.

A recent incident on 18 October in Mooloolaba resulted in the arrest of two teenage boys who allegedly fled from police during a stop and search attempt. A 16-year-old from Alexandra Headland was allegedly found with a knife, while a 16-year-old from Caloundra West was allegedly in possession of a billy club. Both were also arrested in relation to the alleged theft of alcohol from a Buderim shop on 15 October. They were charged with multiple offences, including possession of weapons and obstructing police, and both were refused police bail to appear in Maroochydore Children's Court.

Beyond enforcement, the operation integrates the Sunshine Coast Youth Co-Responder Team to engage with vulnerable children and their families, ensuring access to support. Detective Inspector Chris Toohey emphasised the importance of community involvement, encouraging caregivers to be aware of their children’s whereabouts, activities, companions, and possessions.

Detective Inspector Toohey noted a perceived "real change in the community" throughout the operation, which targets property crime, weapon possession, and anti-social behaviour. The operation will continue to use targeted patrols and investigative strategies, with the public advised to expect to be stopped by police in public places.